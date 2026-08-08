TN sanctions Rs 289 crore from disaster fund to tackle dry spell, ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply

CHENNAI: The state government has sanctioned `288.97 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to ensure continuous drinking water supply across the state in view of the deficient rainfall recorded during the southwest monsoon season.

As per the government order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department on Thursday, the funds would be used for various projects through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department, Directorate of Town Panchayats, and Directorate of Municipal Administration.

Of the total amount, `58.55 crore has been allocated for the TWAD Board to improve water supply under the Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) in Vellore, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram.

The works include drilling new borewells, desilting infiltration wells, cleaning collector wells, replacing cables and connecting mains, and installing servo transformers.