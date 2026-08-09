Ally CPI urges TVK to hold all-party meet on Cauvery

THANJAVUR: CPI leader and former state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday urged the state government to convene an all-party meeting on the Cauvery dispute, saying it concerns the entire state and requires a united political stand.
Addressing reporters in Kumbakonam after participating in a CPI march against the union government, he said Karnataka should release 177.25 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict and abandon the proposed Mekedatu dam project.
Mutharasan criticised the union government, stating it has failed to fulfil written assurances to farmers, including enacting a legal guarantee for minimum support prices and withdrawing cases filed against them. He also criticised the centre over rising prices, unemployment and the functioning of Parliament.
Mutharasan alleged that the union government had failed to allow a proper debate Parliament on the recent protests in Delhi. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should reply to questions in Parliament over the alleged attack on students and youth.
Talking about the State Budget, Mutharasan welcomed some of its features but said financial constraints should not be used as a reason to abandon welfare measures. He urged the government to implement its election promises, including farm loan waivers, enhanced monthly assistance for women and unemployment relief for youth.