Amit Shah makes first visit to Tiruvannamalai in nine years

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Tiruvannamalai on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry amid heavy opposition criticism for missing the Parliament sessions in both houses for two weeks now.

Shah arrived in Tiruvannamalai by helicopter around 5 pm and was greeted by Collector Vandana Garg. He first visited the Annamalaiyar Temple, also known as the Arunachaleswarar Temple, where he participated in the pooja. Later, he proceeded to the Ramana Maharshi ashram, located along the Girivalam path. This visit marked the minister’s return to the district for the first time since 2017, a gap of nine years between visits.

Shah was given three-tier protection with 1,500 police personnel.

Collector said that in view of the minister’s visit, unauthorised use of drones, remote-controlled aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the helipad and along the route of the minister has been banned on the 8th and 9th of August to prevent any security threat.