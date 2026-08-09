Centre provided Puducherry Rs 13,762 crore since 2014 against Rs 3,500 crore in 60 years: Amit Shah

PUDUCHERRY: Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a clear vision to strengthen Union Territories, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre had provided Rs 13,762 crore to Puducherry between 2014 and 2026, compared with Rs 3,500 crore extended during the previous six decades.

Addressing a function at the Police Parade Ground in Gorimedu, where the Puducherry Police was presented with the President’s Colour, Shah said the Modi government was committed to supporting Puducherry’s future development and would extend all possible assistance to the Union Territory.

Presenting the ceremonial flag on behalf of the President of India, Shah described the recognition as a historic milestone for the Puducherry Police. Puducherry has become the 18th State/Union Territory in the country to receive the President’s Colour, an honour conferred on police forces for exemplary service, professionalism and dedication to public safety and the rule of law.

Shah highlighted several Central-supported projects in Puducherry, including road expansion works and the Karaikal National Highway expansion.

He also praised the Puducherry Police for its service during the COVID-19 pandemic and its contribution to internal and border security. Referring to the three new criminal laws, he said they had replaced British-era laws and were built around technology, time-bound justice and trust.

Recalling Puducherry’s cultural and spiritual heritage,Shah said the Union Territory had retained its identity despite more than 230 years of French rule. He referred to the contributions of Sri Aurobindo, The Mother and poet Subramania Bharati to the spiritual and national consciousness of the country.

The ceremonial parade featured six contingents representing different wings of the Puducherry Police, including men and women personnel, the commando unit, Armed Police, Traffic Police and the India Reserve Battalion.

Shah also presented the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak to SSP R. Kalaivanan, IPS, and SSP M.V.N.V. Lakshmi Soujanya, IPS, in recognition of their professional excellence and devotion to duty.

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and DGP Shalini Singh also addressed the gathering.