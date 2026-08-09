Cooler spell cuts Tiruchy’s power demand by 80 MW

TIRUCHY: A spell of relatively cooler weather over the past one week has brought much-needed relief to residents of Tiruchy, while also reducing power consumption across the city, with average electricity demand dropping to around 470 MW from nearly 550 MW recorded during the peak summer in July due to decreased reliance on air-conditioning units.
In July, maximum temperatures frequently hovered between 37°C and 39°C, accompanied by warm nights with minimum temperatures around 28°C. However, August has so far witnessed a moderation, with daytime temperatures settling between 35°C and 36°C and nighttime temperatures dropping to about 26°C.
Parts of the city also received brief morning drizzles over the past two days, further easing the heat, with residents noting that the evenings in particular have become significantly more comfortable.
T Anaz Mohideen, a resident of Cantonment, said, "The evening temperature has come down noticeably over the past few days, and with occasional drizzle and cooler winds, it feels much more comfortable compared to the intense heat we experienced in July."
Officials from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited said reduced cooling requirements have played a key role in lowering electricity usage, adding that inspections were carried out for over 11,000 service connections where power bills had doubled or even tripled in the previous billing cycle. "We submitted a detailed report on August 7 as part of the state wide drive, and only a small number -- fewer than 20 connections -- had issues related to meter readings, while the majority reflected genuine increased consumption due to extreme weather conditions," the official said.
The official added that despite forecasts indicating a weaker monsoon, preparatory works for the rainy season have already been initiated to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
Meanwhile, N Prasanna, a Tiruchy-based weather blogger, said there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity between August 9 and 11 or 12, noting that while confidence remains modest, the current pattern appears supportive of at least a few storm triggers and that the season so far has largely remained dry.
Despite the recent relief, he cautioned that the heat is far from over and residents should be prepared for fluctuating weather conditions in the coming weeks.