Cooler spell cuts Tiruchy’s power demand by 80 MW

TIRUCHY: A spell of relatively cooler weather over the past one week has brought much-needed relief to residents of Tiruchy, while also reducing power consumption across the city, with average electricity demand dropping to around 470 MW from nearly 550 MW recorded during the peak summer in July due to decreased reliance on air-conditioning units.

In July, maximum temperatures frequently hovered between 37°C and 39°C, accompanied by warm nights with minimum temperatures around 28°C. However, August has so far witnessed a moderation, with daytime temperatures settling between 35°C and 36°C and nighttime temperatures dropping to about 26°C.

Parts of the city also received brief morning drizzles over the past two days, further easing the heat, with residents noting that the evenings in particular have become significantly more comfortable.

T Anaz Mohideen, a resident of Cantonment, said, "The evening temperature has come down noticeably over the past few days, and with occasional drizzle and cooler winds, it feels much more comfortable compared to the intense heat we experienced in July."