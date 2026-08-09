Farmers oppose removal of agri dept NOC for land conversion

MADURAI: Farmers have opposed the removal of the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Agriculture Department for converting agricultural land under the Tamil Nadu Change of Land Use Rules, 2017, stating that the move could result in large-scale conversion of agricultural land for commercial and industrial purposes.

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu government amended the Tamil Nadu Change of Land Use (From Agriculture to Non-agricultural Purposes in Non-planning Areas) Rules, 2017, a few days ago, removing the mandatory requirement for approval and NOC from the Agriculture Department for converting agricultural land for industrial projects.

Speaking to TNIE, Southern Districts Farmers’ Association general secretary M Arjunan said the change would indirectly affect the farming sector and lead to a significant reduction in agricultural land within a few months.

“Though top officials may claim that proper procedures will be followed, the ground-level reality is different. Local influential persons could influence officials to convert agricultural land for commercial purposes. Besides, this rule is baseless when top officials are claiming that more land is needed for industrial development. For example, Sivagangai SIDCO Industrial Estate is located in Maruthu Pandiyar Nagar in Sivaganga, but unfortunately, industrial units have occupied only a portion of the land, while the rest has remained vacant for many years,” he said.