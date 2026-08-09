Madras HC: Compassionate pay to sacked staff not a right

CHENNAI: The compassionate allowance under rule 41 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules is not a right but a concession to be considered by the competent authority. In the absence of establishing any right under the rules, the court may not issue a direction to grant compassionate allowance which would result in larger repercussions since all the dismissed or removed employees will claim compassionate allowance as a matter of right, said the Madras High Court.

The observation was made by a division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and N Senthilkumar recently while setting aside an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) which directed the Department of Posts to grant compassionate allowance to an employee who was removed from service for long unauthorised absence from 2010. The order to remove him was taken in 2014 after due inquiry.

After two years, he submitted an application to the higher authority requesting to pay him a compassionate allowance but it was turned down.