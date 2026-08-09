No phone inside major temples in Tamil Nadu from Sept 1

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has directed all major temples in Tamil Nadu to completely ban devotees from carrying mobile phones inside temple premises from September 1.

The department has also instructed temples not to allow photographs or videos of deities, reels or other recordings on temple premises. Permission should not be given for photographs or videos involving VIPs, public figures or film personalities inside temples.

The department has also instructed temple authorities, through a circular, to set up safe storage facilities at temple entrances so devotees can deposit their phones before entering. A uniform fee of Rs 5 per mobile phone can be collected, and a receipt must be issued through the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS), the circular said.