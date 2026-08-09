NPCIL recruits worried over police verification delay, KKNP allays fears

According to sources, the KKNPP administration had written to the district administrations on June 18 seeking verification of the character and antecedents of the selected candidates. “The district administrations, including Tenkasi, wrote to their district police offices seeking verification through the CID. The manually prepared reports, with the signatures of the officers concerned, were submitted to the KKNPP administration, enabling it to take the next course of action. However, Tirunelveli collector, instead of forwarding the KKNPP’s request to the district police office, told the KKNPP administration to follow the common online method to obtain a police verification report, which is not suitable for institutions with significant national security concerns,” said a parent on condition of anonymity.

“We are ready to initiate the manual verification process if their administration writes to us. We have communicated this to KKNPP,” SP Viswesh Balasubramaniam Shastri said.

“The candidates need not panic because of the delay in the verification process,” a KKNPP official said.