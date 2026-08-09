Paddy crops infested with weedy rice in Thovalai

KANNIYAKUMARI: The rampant growth of wild rice weed has affected paddy crops in Chenbagaramanputhoor area in the Thovalai Taluk of Kanniyakumari district. Farmers urged the government to take measures to eradicate the weed from the area and prevent its further spread.

Paddy crops are cultivated on the agricultural fields situated on either side of the road in Chenbagaramanputhoor. Most of the fields depend on direct irrigation from the Thovalai channel running through the village.

Farmers have cultivated paddy crops varieties such as Ambai-16, TPS-5, Ambai-21 in their fields in the Kanni Poo paddy season.

Chenbagaramanputhoor farmers association president N Rakkisamuthu told TNIE that wild rice weed has been spreading to many paddy fields cultivated by transplantation, affecting the paddy crops and the farmers cultivating them severely.

He noted that though the wild rice weed (or weedy rice) started growing around four years back, it has now spread to around 150 acres out of the 500 acres in Chenbagaramanputhoor. Farmers have to spend more money to remove this weed than the normal weeds.