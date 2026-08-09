Tasmac shop signboards will soon carry messages on ill effects of alcohol: Minister K Vignesh

COIMBATORE: Measures will be taken to display awareness messages on the ill-effects of alcohol on the signboards at all Tasmac shops, said Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh on Saturday.
Addressing media persons after an anti-drug awareness programme at a private college in Neelambur, Vignesh said, “The use of drugs cannot be completely stopped overnight by just enacting laws. When we continue to create psychological awareness among students in schools and colleges, there will certainly be a major change. College students are the ones most affected by drugs. Efforts are under way to raise anti-drug awareness among college students across Tamil Nadu. If banned drugs are being circulated by anyone, students should immediately inform the college administration or the nearest police station,” he said.
On allegations of corruption in the Tasmac, he said, “Corruption happened in this department under the previous regime. Now many reforms are being brought in. Because of this, people who ran businesses worth Rs 1,000 crore to some staff who used to collect an additional Rs 10 per bottle have all been affected.”
“Big lobbies that tried to approach us through improper means have not been able to achieve anything under the TVK government. The current government was elected for the welfare of the people and for change. Nothing can be achieved here by giving money. Since they failed to get results by direct approach, they are now spreading such slander. The government will never be afraid of such false campaigns and slander. Change will certainly happen,” he asserted.