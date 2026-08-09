Thorny bushes reduce usable width of Tiruchy-Kallanai road

TIRUCHY: Travel on the 16-km Tiruchy-Kallanai Road has become a nightmare for commuters as overgrown Prosopis juliflora shrubs and thorny bushes have encroached nearly half the road on both sides, reducing the usable width and posing a safety hazard.

The State Highways Department-maintained road, which is the main approach to the historic Kallanai dam via Sarkarpalayam, Mullaikodi and Thogur, carries heavy two- and four-wheeler traffic. The traffic volume increases sharply during weekends as tourists visit the dam located about 20 km from Tiruchy.

With the road measuring just 5.5 metres wide, vehicles struggle to cross each other. The overgrown thorny vegetation forces two-wheeler riders to move to the edge of the carriageway to make way for heavy vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents.

N Saravanan, a tourism enthusiast, said hundreds of vehicles use the road every day. “The bushes have narrowed the road, can scratch vehicles and obstruct visibility at curves, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries,” he said.