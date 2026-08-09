TN college student trains airgun on classmate for ‘taunting’ girl, held

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Town police arrested a college student for allegedly threatening his classmate with an airgun after he allegedly taunted his girlfriend on Saturday. The suspect, Kamalakrishnan, a second-year BBA student at SRM College, from Vellore, allegedly went to the house of Rituraj Rai, his classmate, in Hanumanthaputheri

Police said Kamalakrishnan had gone there under the pretext of discussing the issue. When Rituraj did not come out, he allegedly barged into the house, threatened him with the airgun and attempted to assault him and his parents.

The police reached the spot after receiving information and seized the airgun. Kamalakrishnan was taken to the station for inquiry and later arrested.