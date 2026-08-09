TVK appoints ex-AIADMK ministers as dist organisers

According to a senior leader in the party, in order to accommodate the existing workers and the newcomers, the party units have been expanded. Along with previously announced districts, Vijay said, functionaries are now being appointed for 27 additional units carved out of larger existing districts.

The new districts span the state’s traditional AIADMK bastions and TVK’s own growth belts alike: Madurai has been split three ways, North, East, and a separate Madurai Corporation Central district, while Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Salem, Theni and Erode have each been divided into two or more units.

“The newcomers, especially former senior AIADMK ministers and leaders, have not been given any post since their induction into the party. Similarly, many of the MLAs who have been elected do not have any party post and hence they were finding it difficult on the ground.

“To accommodate both the newcomers as well as the long-timers in the party, the restructuring has been done. Some of the former AIADMK ministers will also be given state-level posts after bypolls,” the senior leader said.