62-year-old Erode farmer killed in elephant attack in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: A 62-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a wild elephant in a hill village within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) early on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as U Pasavachetti of Kaamaiyanpuram, which is located under Jeeraalli forest range in STR in Erode district. According to forest officials, Pasavachetti owned three acres of agricultural land in the village and had recently cultivated turmeric.

On Saturday night, as usual, after dinner, Pasavachetti went to his farmland to protect the crops from wild animals. Around 2 am, on Sunday, a lone wild elephant allegedly entered his farmland.

Pasuavachetti tried to drive the elephant away by shouting but the jumbo attacked him instead, a forest official said. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Hearing his screams, villagers nearby rushed to the spot. By then the elephant had returned to the forest.

The Hasanur police and Jeerahalli forest officials held inquiries. Later, his body was sent to the Sathyamangalam government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered.

Early on Sunday, farmers from Talavadi and Jeerahahalli gathered in the area and registered their protest over Pasavachetti ’s death. A forest official said, “`50,000 in cash and a cheque for `9.5 lakh were handed over to the farmer’s family.” Pasuvachetti is survived by his wife and two sons.