Aavin’s cattle feed and mineral mixture plants run below capacity

CHENNAI: Aavin’s cattle feed and mineral mixture production plants are operating at far below installed capacity, forcing the dairy farmers to depend on private companies thereby increasing their milk production costs.

According to official data accessed by TNIE, Aavin has an installed capacity to produce 19,500 tonnes of cattle feed per month at its three plants. But it produces only around 5,500 tonnes on average (during 2025-26), utilising just 28% of its installed capacity.

Similarly, Aavin’s five mineral mixture plants have an installed capacity of 1,800 tonnes per month. But the federation produces only around 42-45 tonnes a month (in 2025-26), which is less than three per cent of its installed capacity, official sources revealed to TNIE.

With inadequate production of cattle feed and mineral mixture, coupled with the irregular supply of green fodder seeds, Aavin milk producers and other dairy farmers are being forced to purchase feed and supplements from private suppliers at higher prices, thus increasing their cost of milk production.

While senior Aavin officials remained tight-lipped when asked about the issue, sources said that steps would be taken to increase production.

Industry sources said a regular supply of cattle feed and mineral mixture was essential for optimal growth and milk production, particularly for higher SNF (solids-not-fat) and fat level in the milk.

A Vellore-based milk producer S Radhamanalan said, “The price of cattle feed and mineral mixture has increased by around 30% in the last few months. We purchase mineral mixture for `125 to `250 per kg, depending on the requirements of the animal. If the same is supplied at 60% to 70% subsidised rate, it will help reduce the cost of milk production.”