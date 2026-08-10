ASI to conserve fading roof mural at Adhiyamankottai temple

DHARMAPURI: History enthusiasts in Dharmapuri urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to improve conservation of the 16th-century Chennraya Perumal temple in Adhiyamankottai. At present, the roof of the temple hones murals depicting key events of the Ramayanam and Mahabharatham, which are severely damaged.

The Chennraya Perumal temple in Adhiyamankottai is one of the key historic sites in Dharmapuri under the care of the ASI. This temple was established by the Nolamba king, Mahendra (in the period between 8th and 11th century).

The Temple is constructed in three parts: the Garbhagriha ( Sanctum Sanctorum), Ardhamandapa and Mahamandapa. However, the most unique element of the temple are the paintings on its roof , depicting moments from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. The style of the painting is characteristic of the Nayaka period between the 16th and 18th century.

While the temple remains intact, the murals have been fading with nearly 50% of paintings lost. History enthusiasts are urging the ASI to improve conservation efforts.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr C Chandrasekar, a professor at the Dharmapuri Arts College, said, "The Nayaka paintings in the temple are remnants of lost art styles; the paint used was mostly from plant pigments, charcoal and limestone. To avoid water seepage, lime mortar was used, containing limestone, powdered egg shells, Kadukkai (Terminalia chebula) and other materials. But neglect over the years led to water seepage and environmental damage, causing the paintings to fade. Now we need to conserve whatever remains."

V Manigandan, a history enthusiast, told TNIE, "Up until a few years ago, the temple hosted weddings and many religious events. The smoke from the rituals took its toll on its artwork. Water seepage and use of heavy lights also impacted the paintings, which need to be conserved."

Many historians in Dharmapuri also said,

"To conserve the murals, the lighting must be soft, regular renovations must be done with lime mortar, air circulation must be improved and movement of people must be restricted."

When TNIE attempted to reach out to ASI officials in Salem, they were unreachable. But sources said, "The ASI has sent a proposal to improve conservation efforts."