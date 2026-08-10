Bharathiar University fails to transfer permanent staff, violating norms: BHUTA

COIMBATORE: Members of the Bharathiar University Teachers Association (BHUTA) have alleged that the university administration is failing to transfer permanent non-teaching staffs who have been working in the same section for more than three years, in violation of norms.

A BHUTA member told TNIE that, that as per the norm, a permanent staff member should work in the same section for only three years. However, many, he said have been working in the same section for more than five years, ten years, and even 15 years, violating the rule.

"For instance, in sections such as Finance, Controller of Examinations, and Distance Education, staff have been working for several years in the same place. Due to this, other staff are unable to learn the work structure in other sections. Staff who have been working for several years tend to dominate others. As a result, the administration's work is affected," he said.

He recalled that in 2025, the former higher education secretary had directed the university to transfer permanent staff who had been working for more than three years, but so far, no action has been taken.

BHUTA president K Vasanth said that not only this, but when the registrar is not available at the university, the senior-most professor should be appointed as registrar-in-charge, and said that this practice is not being followed now. A top officer from Bharathiar University, said that he would look into the matter.