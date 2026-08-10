Class 10 boy hurt while jumping off school compound wall in TN dies

CUDDALORE: Close to 100 police personnel were deployed in a village in Cuddalore district on Sunday after a Class 10 student who fell off the compound wall of his school succumbed to his injuries late Saturday.

The deceased, identified as R Vishnu (15) from Srimushnam, had fallen off the compound wall of the government-aided higher secondary school in the village near Kattumannarkoil, Cuddalore district. However, some of his relatives had raised doubts about the circumstances of his death and planned a protest.

Police said Vishnu, a kabbadi player, and another student had been attempting to leave the school by 4.30pm on Friday by climbing over the wall which was at least 6ft high. However, he lost his balance and landed face down, sustaining serious injuries.

The other student alerted school authorities, and Vishnu was rushed to the Srimushnam Primary Health Centre for first aid. He was later shifted to the Government Hospital in Chidambaram before being referred to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry, where he died on Saturday. His body was taken to his village on Sunday following postmortem examination.

As police learnt of the relatives’ plan to protest, around 100 personnel were deployed in the village.