Farmers end hunger strike against BPCL pipeline project in Tiruppur.

TIRUPPUR: Four farmers who were on a hunger strike against the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) pipeline project were admitted to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday. They later called off the protest after talks with the district collector.

The farmers began the protest on August 5 at the Kosavampalayam Junction on the Tiruchy-Coimbatore National Highway in Tiruppur district. On Saturday morning, Avinashipalayam police forcibly removed and admitted them to the hospital.

However, the farmers allegedly continued their hunger strike even in the hospital. N Ramesh, Tiruppur urban district secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam (TVPS), who led the protest, said, "BPCL is implementing a pipeline project from Irugur to Devanagonthi in Karnataka.

This project is being carried out through fields from Irugur and Muthur in Tiruppur, on the same route through which the Petronet-CCK pipeline was laid in 1999. Our agricultural lands are being affected by this and have lost their value."

"Therefore, the state government should take steps to carry out this pipeline project along the roadside. Otherwise, compensation of `2 lakh per cent, instead of `11,000, must be provided for our lands, along with 100% compensation for the damaged crops," he added.

On Saturday evening, the affected farmers and the representatives of TVPS met Collector Manish Narnaware. The collector assured a satisfactory resolution would be found, sources said. Following this, the farmers consumed juice at the hospital and ended the protest.

M Gopalakrishnan, IT wing secretary of TVPS, said, "The district collector said this matter has been brought to the chief minister's attention through the minister in charge of the district. He also assured that a satisfactory solution would be found soon. Thereafter, the farmers gave up the protest." Collector Narnaware was not available for a comment.