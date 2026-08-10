Final phase of 700-m-long Goripalayam flyover in Madurai nearing completion

MADURAI: Construction of the additional arm of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose flyover, connecting Goripalayam Junction to Sellur, is nearing completion bringing relief to motorists.

The 700-metre-long and 8.5-metre-wide bridge arm is part of the `213.80 crore project. The elevated road was opened to the public in February and the additional arm was to be completed in June. However, the slow pace of work forces motorists to take a long detour.

Speaking to TNIE, N Ravi, who uses the flyover regularly, said “At present, commuters travelling from Goripalayam to Arapalayam or Vilangudi have to take the riverside approach road, and the journey takes nearly 30 minutes during peak hours. Once the Goripalayam-Sellur arm becomes operational, the travel time could come down to around five minutes,” he said.

Another resident, S Meenakshi, who travels from Koodal Nagar to Tallakulam for work, said completing the project at the earliest would be a major relief for motorists.

“Once the arm is completed, motorists from Goripalayam can take the new route through Tamukkam, turn right towards Sellur and continue straight to reach Arapalayam without getting caught in heavy traffic. We are disappointed with the delay, as the prolonged construction is causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly during peak hours,” she said.

A senior official from the State Highways Department said major works on the project had been completed.

“At present, the approach road towards Sellur and the arm on the Sellur side are under construction. The remaining works are expected to be completed by the end of August. It is a routine delay and there is no major issue behind it,” the official said.