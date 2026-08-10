Lack of honorarium leaves TN with few active Pocso support persons

CHENNAI: The lack of an honorarium for support persons assisting victims under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has left Tamil Nadu with only a limited pool of active professionals to help child survivors navigate investigation and trial.

The provision for trained support persons was introduced by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), following directions from the Supreme Court, to help children navigate the often daunting investigation and trial process.

According to data available on the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services’ website, Tamil Nadu has 459 empanelled support persons across its districts. The panel comprises professionals from NGOs working on child rights, counsellors, social workers, advocates, teachers, special educators and volunteers. However, only 110 have handled at least one Pocso case, while 349, or 76%, have no recorded case experience.

Stegana Jency, director of the Centre for Child Rights and Development, said the department has to constitute a selection committee and follow due process while preparing the empanelled list. “They must also be trained in child rights, gender sensitivity and the legal process before they begin supporting children. If they are attached to an NGO, they may already have the required experience. But the department has to ensure that only properly trained professionals are appointed,” she said.