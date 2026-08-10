Lack of honorarium leaves TN with few active Pocso support persons

CHENNAI: The lack of an honorarium for support persons assisting victims under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has left Tamil Nadu with only a limited pool of active professionals to help child survivors navigate investigation and trial.
The provision for trained support persons was introduced by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), following directions from the Supreme Court, to help children navigate the often daunting investigation and trial process.
According to data available on the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services’ website, Tamil Nadu has 459 empanelled support persons across its districts. The panel comprises professionals from NGOs working on child rights, counsellors, social workers, advocates, teachers, special educators and volunteers. However, only 110 have handled at least one Pocso case, while 349, or 76%, have no recorded case experience.
Stegana Jency, director of the Centre for Child Rights and Development, said the department has to constitute a selection committee and follow due process while preparing the empanelled list. “They must also be trained in child rights, gender sensitivity and the legal process before they begin supporting children. If they are attached to an NGO, they may already have the required experience. But the department has to ensure that only properly trained professionals are appointed,” she said.
When TNIE contacted eight empanelled support persons with no recorded case experience, one said she was unaware that her name had been included on the list.
Support persons are appointed by the Child Welfare Committee for individual cases. Special Pocso courts can also direct their appointment.
Devaneyan, a child rights activist and director of Thozhamai Trust, said the state was yet to fully implement the NCPCR’s model guidelines issued in 2024. “The government should provide a reasonable honorarium, say around `3,500 per child per month, so that more trained professionals can come forward,” he said.
A support person who has been working with child survivors for the past four years said,“In cases where children have no parental support, we often have to take them to hospitals, courts and government homes in cabs. That alone can cost more than `1,000 a day in Chennai. Without financial support, it is difficult to continue this work in the long run.
I have the support of an NGO, so I currently work with 16 children. We stay with them throughout the legal process, follow up on their schooling, ensure they receive books and other educational materials and, in some cases, continue supporting them through college. It would be impossible to sustain this if I had to bear all these expenses on my own.”
Unlike Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh pays support persons `5,000 a month, while Bihar has introduced a monthly honorarium of `9,000 under the Pocso Act. Nearly a year ago, Tamil Nadu initiated the process of drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) for support persons. However, it is yet to be finalised and notified.
Officials from the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services told TNIE that they would examine the issue and take a decision.
Pocso support persons: What guidelines say
The NCPCR’s Model Guidelines state that a support person should be appointed in every Pocso case unless the child or legal guardian gives a written statement declining the service. Support persons provide emotional and psychological support, explain the legal process, coordinate with the police and child welfare authorities, facilitate counselling and rehabilitation, and assist the child through the investigation and trial. The guidelines also call on states to put in place a mechanism specifying the qualifications, engagement and remuneration of support persons.