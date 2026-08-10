Lizard found in sambar served to school students near Edappadi in TN

SALEM: A lizard was allegedly found in sambar served to students at a municipal elementary school in Mottur in Edappadi on Friday, prompting officials to conduct medical examinations of the students and inspect other schools where food was supplied from the same common kitchen.

The breakfast is prepared at a common kitchen in Eri Road area of Edappadi and supplied to 23 government and government-aided schools in Edappadi, Arasiramani and Konganapuram under the breakfast scheme.

An official connected with the Edappadi municipality said around eight students had consumed the food when teachers noticed the lizard and immediately alerted them. The students were stopped from eating further and were made to spit out the food, with some reportedly vomiting afterwards.

Following the information, a medical team led by doctors reached the school and examined the students. The official said the students were found to be normal and no serious health issue was reported.

Officials also inspected the other schools and examined students who had consumed the breakfast. No similar complaint was reported from the other schools.

The official said the lizard could have accidentally entered the food after it was supplied to the Mottur school, where the food containers were reportedly kept open.

