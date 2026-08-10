Madras HC orders SITs in all districts to probe fake insurance claims

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has ordered the state government to constitute special investigation teams (SIT) in all districts for probing fraudulent insurance claims made through forged and fabricated documents and false claims. The court commented that there is an unholy nexus among the fraudulent claimants, motor vehicle repair shops, policemen, doctors and lawyers in the racket.

“The first and second respondents (Home Secretary and DGP) are directed to constitute an SIT in every district for conducting a comprehensive investigation into fraudulent insurance claims involving fake accidents, misrepresentation of facts, forged insurance policies, fabricated injuries, and false medical reports and bills,” Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said in a recent order.

He directed the respondent authorities to provide necessary financial and administrative support to the SITs and to initiate appropriate criminal proceedings against the persons responsible.

The judge said the SITs shall have to be headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in cities and a DSP of district crime branch (DCB) in districts and the Additional Director General of Police, CB-CID shall guide and supervise the functioning of these teams.

The teams can probe into complaints of fraudulent insurance claims including fake motor vehicle accidents, fabricated insurance policies, false claims of injuries, forged medical records and bills and all other connected fraudulent activity, the judge said.

He directed the concerned department heads to initiate disciplinary proceedings against officials if found responsible for dereliction of duty or misconduct in facilitating or failing to prevent fraudulent insurance claims.

The orders were filed on the petition filed by Go Digit General Insurance Company Limited praying for directions to the Home Secretary to form SIT at district level for investigating the fraudulent claims relating to insurance.