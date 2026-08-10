Madras university to offer 4 new sociology diplomas via IDE

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is set to introduce four new diploma courses in sociology through its Institute of Distance Education (IDE) from the academic year 2027-28, subject to approval from the Academic Council and Senate and compliance with UGC-Distance Education Bureau guidelines.

The proposed programmes are Diploma in Sociology for Competitive Examinations, Diploma in Sociology of Artificial Intelligence and Automation, Diploma in Sociology of Family, Health and Counselling, and Diploma in Sociology of Planning and Sustainable Development.

The university Syndicate approved the proposal based on recommendations of the Board of Studies in Sociology, IDE. It will now be placed before the Academic Council and Senate for approval.

The competitive examinations diploma will offer students a sociological perspective relevant to competitive exams, while the AI and automation course will examine the social implications of rapidly changing technologies and automation. The Family, Health and Counselling programme will focus on sociological perspectives on families, health and counselling, while the fourth will explore the social dimensions of planning, development and sustainability.

The move comes as distance education institutions expand their course offerings to meet demand for short-term, specialised qualifications.

“IDE is an important source of revenue for the university,” said a faculty member. The IDE admits more than 30,000 students annually and generates over `60 crore in revenue each year.