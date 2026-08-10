Misaligned drain canals: Works worth Rs 44.7 lakh ‘go to waste’ in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Gudalur municipality in Coimbatore district constructed a drainage canal at Samichettipalayam village for Rs 44.7 lakh, only to bury it with a concrete mixture within a few days after facing strong criticism from residents. In Jayavarthanavelu Nagar at Vijayalakshmi Nagar, a neighbouring locality, a drainage channel built a month ago with separate funding to serve the entire area has been left without an outlet.

Residents of both areas allege that the municipality spent large amounts on drainage canals in these areas. But all were built without proper measurements, leading to stagnation of sewage. Unable to resolve the problem, the canal at Samichettipalayam was completely closed within a week, and another has been left non-functional. Residents who raised the issue with the government have demanded a detailed inquiry into the alleged misuse of public funds.

“Before the elections, they had planned to build roadside drainage canals along the roads to collect and carry away wastewater from houses at Vijayalakshmi Nagar. The work did not happen because the Assembly elections began. As soon as the elections were over, they started the work in a hurry without any planning. Only after completing the canals in all areas did the confusion come up about where to divert the sewage. Since no solution was found, they just stopped the work,” said R Govindhasamy, a resident.