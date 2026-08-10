Off the cuff | Ink it to get in

Forget baking a cake or sending a card to wish your favourite politician a happy birthday. Transforming your skin into a permanent billboard is the new trend. At actor and BJP leader Sarathkumar’s birthday function in Chennai, supporters were advised to tattoo “Nattamai Family” on their arms, apparently to make it easier to meet him. Sarathkumar stressed that nobody should be forced into it, but the message was enough. Arrangements were made, and several supporters got inked. The actor-turned-politician also said he would get the tattoo himself after wrapping up a film shoot in a week. Birthday wishes now come with a VIP pass that has been permanently stamped.
-Subashini Vijayakumar
Alagappa avoids a song and dance
Alagappa University’s 37th convocation, scheduled for August 6 with Governor RV Arlekar as chief guest, was postponed. Registrar A Senthilnathan announced the decision on August 3 but offered no reason. Sources, however, suggest that last week’s controversy at MS University over Tamil Thaai Vazhthu being sung third in the sequence may have prompted the rethink. At the time, Parliament had passed a bill granting legal protection to Vande Mataram, though it had not received presidential assent. With another controversy potentially inviting protests and legal action, the governor may have preferred to avoid the political fallout. Sometimes, postponement is the safer song.
-Vignesh V
Two words to keep the peace
A senior police officer in the Vellore sub-division is known for his stern demeanour, no-nonsense approach and, apparently, a rare sighting of a smile. Behind his spectacles, the tough look can be intimidating enough for subordinates. Transfers are said to be one way of keeping officers in line, while the workload has left some contemplating VRS. But perhaps there is a simpler way to keep things peaceful: two words — “Yes, sir”. The hot news is that before joining the IPS, the officer had considered becoming a sanyasi and had years of meditation behind him. Perhaps a little more meditation could restore some peace.
-Nimisha S Pradeep