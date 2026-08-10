Only fluoride-mixed water available to drink, say Kompadiyur locals in TN

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Kompadiyur village in Perumpalai panchayat have urged the administration to ensure water supply to their village. The village has not received any water for the past two months because of the faulty bore wells and broken tanks.

Kompadiyur in Perimpalai panchayat is home to over 300 families, a majority of the people in the village rely on the Hogenakkal drinking water projects as a prime source of water and the borewells in the village to feed their livestock. However, both these water sources have not been functioning properly affecting the daily lives of the people.

Speaking to TNIE, B Sundaram from the village, said, “The overhead tank broke six years ago, the borewell also stopped functioning nearly two months ago. We had been relying on the borewell these past few years and now that the borewell also has stopped working, we have no water sources. With the failure of monsoon, our local lakes are also dry and our livestock have no water.”

Another resident, K Kalaiselvan, a labourer from the village, said, “We have been consuming fluoride-mixed water for the past few years, we have not been getting any clean drinking water. We have been purchasing water tanks at Rs 600. Furthermore, for drinking water, we have been buying water cans for Rs 40. Some even go village to village in search of water with pitchers. We need water immediately.”

When TNIE reached out to officials in the Pennagaram BDO office, they said, “We have not received any complaint, we will look into the issue.”