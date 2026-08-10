Registration department to set up 2nd call centre

CHENNAI: The Registration Department is setting up a second dedicated call centre to support its shift to faceless or ‘presence-less’ registration, which will become mandatory for the first sale of plots and flats by builders and developers from August 17.

Inspector General of Registration GK Arun Sundar Thayalan told TNIE that the new centre is expected to handle around 15% of transaction volumes. The digital framework will also cover mortgage deeds involving banks and financial institutions, helping banks comply with the RBI requirement to register mortgage cancellations within 30 days of loan settlement.

The existing helpdesk, operated by Tata Consultancy Services, will continue to function, while the new facility will be tendered on a per-seat, per-month model.

An AI-based virtual assistant will handle routine queries on application status, documents and process navigation. Unresolved queries will be escalated to human agents, who will register complaints and coordinate with the department and its STAR 3.0 systems integrator.

The new centre will initially operate through phone support, with WhatsApp assistance to be added later.