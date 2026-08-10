SC to hear Tamil Nadu plea seeking Cauvery water release from Karnataka on August 13

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on August 13 a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to Karnataka for the immediate release of its share of Cauvery water.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions by the counsel appearing for the Tamil Nadu government that the state was not receiving its due share of Cauvery water amid deficient rainfall.

“We will list it for hearing on Thursday,” the CJI said.

The Joseph Vijay-led state government approached the Supreme Court on August 3, seeking directions to Karnataka for the immediate release of Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water.

In its plea, the Tamil Nadu government claimed that both the quantum allocated to it by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the quantity released by neighbouring Karnataka were far below its due share.

At a meeting held on July 28, the CWRC directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water for 15 days from July 29. The directive was subsequently upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).