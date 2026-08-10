State song at start of events: CM Vijay to move house resolution

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will move a resolution in the Assembly on Monday seeking to make the singing of Thamizh Thai Vazhthu mandatory at the start of all functions organised by all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions in Tamil Nadu.

The resolution is likely to be adopted unanimously, as all political parties have expressed similar views on the issue. Political parties had recently objected to Thamizh Thai Vazhthu being relegated to the third position at a convocation held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

Sources said the resolution would underline the antiquity of the Tamil language and the significance of Tamil civilisation and culture. The CM is also expected to recall how Thamizh Thai Vazhthu was introduced for official functions through a Government Order in 1970 and was subsequently accorded official recognition as the state song with effect from December 12, 2021.

The resolution comes against the backdrop of observations made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated July 9, 2026, regarding the singing of the state song.