Tamil Nadu tops road accident chart for 4th straight year

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued to record the highest number of road accidents in the country for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, although its fatality rate remained among the lowest, according to data recently tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question by Kerala MP Benny Behanan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the state reported 71,387 road accidents and 18,505 deaths in 2025. While TN topped the country in the number of crashes, its fatality-to-accident ratio stood at 25.9%.

The number of accidents in the state has steadily increased over the past four years, rising from 64,105 in 2022 to 67,213 in 2023, 67,526 in 2024 and 71,387 in 2025. Fatalities also climbed during the period, from 17,884 in 2022 to 18,347 in 2023, 18,449 in 2024 and 18,505 in 2025.

As of April 1, 2025, Tamil Nadu had 3.76 crore registered vehicles, making it the third-largest vehicle-owning state after Uttar Pradesh (5.05 crore) and Maharashtra (3.95 crore). However, both states recorded significantly higher fatality-to-accident ratios of 55.47% and 49%, respectively.

Gadkari said the centre has taken several measures to improve road safety, including mandating speed-limiting devices in transport vehicles, except two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, fire tenders, ambulances and police vehicles.

Road safety experts attributed Tamil Nadu’s relatively lower fatality rate to quicker emergency response systems, but cautioned that speeding remains a major concern.

Sivasubramaniam Jayaraman of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy said, “Highways are designed for speeds of up to 100 kmph, but modern vehicles are capable of travelling much faster.. All vehicles should be fitted with speed-capping devices.”

He also suggested screening drivers for fatigue through random retinal scans, similar to drunk-driving checks.