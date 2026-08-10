The politics and economics of TVK government's Annan Seer scheme

CHENNAI: The TVK government’s Annan Seer (brother’s wedding gift) scheme, which provides marriage assistance including one sovereign of gold, marks a return to a welfare model that was originally designed not merely to ease marriage expenses but also to encourage girls to continue higher education.

The scheme’s revival, with an allocation of Rs 812 crore for 2026-27 announced by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson in the revised budget earlier this week, comes nearly four years after the previous DMK government replaced the flagship Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Marriage Assistance Scheme with the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, providing Rs 1,000 a month to government school girls pursuing higher education.

However, the larger question is whether the implementation is feasible and can a scheme rooted in marriage also serve as a measure of women’s empowerment even more than 35 years after such a scheme was initiated.

The marriage assistance scheme was first introduced in 1989 by the then DMK government led by M Karunanidhi. At the time, women from poor families who had completed Class 8 were eligible for Rs 5,000, supported by an annual allocation of Rs 6 crore. The assistance was enhanced over the years, while educational qualification remained an important criterion.

During the AIADMK regime with J Jayalalithaa as chief minister, a four-gram gold coin was added to the cash assistance in the 2011-12 budget. This was increased to eight grams (one sovereign) in 2016.