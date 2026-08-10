Three killed as car falls into 100-ft gorge in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Three persons, including a woman, were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling in fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge near Perumpallam on the Manjoor-Karamadai route in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as L Rajkannan (54), TD Bojan (70), and Radhika (55), all residents of Mathampalayam near Karamadai in Coimbatore. The incident occurred when they were on their way back to Coimbatore after attending a relative’s condolence ceremony at Yedakadu (Nilgiris). Their bodies were retrieved following a two-hour-long rescue operation.

According to sources, the police and forest department personnel received information about the accident around 3 pm. The car had fallen into the gorge on the stretch between Mulli and Perumpallam. Investigations revealed that Rajkannan, who was at the wheel, might have lost control of the car while negotiating a curve, leading to the fall.

All three occupants were found dead inside the gorge, appearing to have sustained severe injuries to their heads. Their bodies were sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.