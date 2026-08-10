TN Assembly unanimously reaffirms Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu must be sung first at all state events

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a special resolution reaffirming that “Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu” must be sung first at all functions in the state, including official, educational and institutional events, before any other song.

The resolution comes days after the Centre’s recent push for “Vande Mataram”, and is being seen as an implicit assertion of Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and cultural identity.

Moving the government resolution, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said Tamil, one of the world’s oldest classical languages, and Tamil civilisation deserved to be recorded with pride by the Assembly.

He traced the practice to a November 23, 1970, government order that first mandated the singing of “Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu”, drawn from the prelude to Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai’s 1891 play Manonmaniam, at the beginning of government functions.

The Chief Minister noted that the song was accorded official state recognition on December 17, 2021. A subsequent directive mandated that all educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings in Tamil Nadu sing the song before the commencement of any event.