BU second-year MBA students get the first-year question paper

COIMBATORE: Due to an alleged administrative lapse at the Bharathiar University, it has come to light that the examination department accidently gave out first-year question papers to second-year MBA students taking their semester exam at its PG Extension and Research Centre in Erode in April.

Meanwhile, as the university withheld the exam results of around 100 second-year MBA students (batch 2024-2026) studying in the Coimbatore campus, citing question paper leakage. Subsequently, students complained to the higher education department, urging it to release their results considering their careers and higher studies.

According to sources, Bharathiar University conducted the MBA semester exams in April. The Strategic Management: Indian and Global Context (43A) exam was scheduled for second-year MBA students at the university’s Coimbatore and Erode campuses on April 16.

On April 16, around 30 second-year students in Erode campus were given the first-year question paper, Strategic Management: Indian and Global Context (23G) instead, and the students went on to complete the exam. Similarly, the second-year question paper was distributed to first-year MBA students on the same campuses, who wrote the exam on April 20.