CM Vijay announces hike in paddy, sugarcane incentives

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced a single-year hike in incentives for paddy and sugarcane farmers, under which fine variety paddy will fetch Rs 2,750 per quintal, common variety paddy Rs 2,600 per quintal, and sugarcane Rs 4,000 per tonne.

Making the announcement under Rule 110 of the Assembly, ahead of the paddy procurement season starting September 1, the CM said the state incentive for fine variety paddy has been raised by Rs 289 per quintal and that of common variety paddy by Rs 159 per quintal, above the minimum support price.

“Despite the state’s financial position not being favourable at present, we have decided to protect the welfare of paddy and sugarcane farmers by increasing the state incentive to a level never seen before in Tamil Nadu’s history,” the CM told the Assembly. This is the first time the paddy incentive is being raised by over Rs 156 in a single year, he added.

On sugarcane, Vijay said the centre had fixed Rs 3,290.50 per metric tonne for the 2025-26 crushing season for farmers registered with sugar mills, to which the state will add a special incentive of Rs 709.50 per tonne, taking the total to Rs 4,000 per tonne.

The CM noted that over the last five years, the special sugarcane incentive had gone up by only Rs 156 cumulatively, whereas this year alone it has been raised by Rs 360.50. “This is the first time the increase has crossed Rs 134 per tonne in a single year,” he added.

“Our government will never abandon farmers. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with them at all times to ensure agriculture and rural livelihoods thrive,” Vijay said.