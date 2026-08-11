Forest dept begins probe after Vikram’s Lar Gibbon video spotlights exotic animal trade in TN

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram’s playful video with a Lar Gibbon, posted on Instagram and subsequently taken down, has spotlighted the illegal trade and transfer of exotic wild animals in Tamil Nadu, with state forest department officials launching an investigation into how the animal reached a private residence in Injambakkam, Chennai.

Lar Gibbons are listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) Appendix I and cannot be acquired without the requisite CITES import and export permissions, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) documentation and permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden of the state to which it is being imported.

Officials told TNIE that the video was shot at the residence of Vikram’s relatives in Injambakkam. Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra said the department is examining the circumstances under which the animal reached the city and whether all statutory requirements governing possession and transfer of the exotic species were complied with.

Documents accessed by TNIE show that the trail of the Lar Gibbon can be traced back to Erode and, before that, Manipur. Records indicate that a Manipur-based stockholder, Laikhuram Singh, declared eight Lar Gibbons (four males and four females) in 2020 under the declaration of stock of exotic live species through Parivesh 1. The document records their country of origin as Malaysia.

A subsequent Form-I under the Living Animal Species (Reporting and Registration) Rules, 2024, records the transfer of three Lar Gibbons (one male and two females) from Laikhuram Singh in Manipur to SK Keshavanathan in Perundurai, Erode. The transaction is dated June 5, 2026, and the document describes the transfer as being for adoption. The Form-1 is still pending approval of the Chief Wildlife Warden of TN.