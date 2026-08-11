'If it concerns Tamil, whole of Tamil Nadu fights for it': CM Vijay as backs Tamil Thai Vaazhthu first

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a special resolution reaffirming that ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ must be sung first at all functions in the state, including government, educational or other institutional events.

Moving the resolution during the second day of debate on the budget statement, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said, “If a party has a problem in Tamil Nadu, that party alone fights it. But if it concerns Tamil, the whole of Tamil Nadu fights for it.” He clarified that the move was “not against anyone” but an expression of “unity in diversity”.

The CM said that Tamil needed no introduction anywhere in the world. “There is no country without Tamil speakers. Say the word ‘Tamil,’ and all of us turn around, that is our identity,” he said, adding, “A name itself is a history and that is Tamil.”

Vijay noted that he had written to the centre last month, specifically demanding that Tamil Thai Vaazhthu be sung first, and said its primacy was “against no one”. He cited a July 9, 2026 communication from the Union Home Ministry on which song ought to be sung first, as the trigger for the House to formally place the practice on record.

He traced the practice of rendering the song to a November 23, 1970 government order that first mandated Tamil Thai Vaazhthu — drawn from the prelude of Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai’s 1891 play ‘Manonmaniam’ — be sung at the start of government functions, and noted that the song was accorded official state recognition on December 17, 2021, with a further directive that all educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector bodies in TN sing it before any event begins.

Vijay said Tamil, one of the world’s oldest classical languages, and Tamil civilisational identity deserved to be recorded with pride by the House.