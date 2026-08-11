Madras HC reserves order on DMK leader Nehru’s review petition in cash-for-jobs scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved the orders on the petition filed by senior DMK leader and former minister KN Nehru seeking a review of the court’s February 20, 2026, order directing the DVAC to ‘register an FIR forthwith’ on the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

After completion of the arguments on both sides on Monday, the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan reserved the orders. Advocate General (AG) Vijay Narayan, representing the state, and senior counsel Siddharth Luthra and P H Arvindh Pandian, appearing for Nehru and his two brothers, advanced the arguments

The AG countered the contentions of the counsel for the former minister seeking a review of the order on the ground that he was not given an opportunity to be heard before the order was passed.

The AG said Nehru was well aware of the proceedings of the case and could have engaged a lawyer, at least on the day he was issued notice and prayed for an opportunity of being heard.

Stating that the ED had submitted materials on the scam, the AG said the then government was shielding Nehru but there is no such need for the present government.

“About 2,800 people were appointed illegally; they paid large sums of money ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. That is the allegation,” the AG said.

However, Siddharth Luthra and Arvindh Pandian objected to the submission, stating that such an allegation is a misconception, and neither the DVAC nor the senior counsel appearing for the agency made such an allegation.