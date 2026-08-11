Man hurls acid on estranged wife in public, held in TN

VILLUPURAM: A 41-year-old man allegedly threw bathroom cleaning acid on the face of his estranged second wife on a street in Villupuram on Monday.

The 27-year-old woman suffered burn injuries and was later referred to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital in Chennai after her left eye was affected.

The suspect is a hotel worker from Muthopu near Villupuram. He was detained after the incident and the case was transferred to the Villupuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) for further investigation.

The victim and the man had married around 10 years ago and have three children. According to police, the man was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with his wife after returning home drunk. As he allegedly did not work regularly, the woman has been supporting the family by working as a domestic help.

Unable to bear the harassment, she separated from him a few months ago and moved to her mother’s house with their children.

On Monday morning, the woman was walking along TVK Street on her way to work when the man allegedly approached her from behind and hurled acid on her face. She cried out in pain, triggering panic among passers-by.

Villupuram Town police rushed to the spot and admitted her to Villupuram Government Hospital. She was subsequently shifted to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital at Mundiyambakkam.

Police said the man fled the spot but was later detained. During the inquiry, police found that he had earlier married another woman and had two children with her.