MBBS, BDS admissions: Selection committee extends time for applicants to upload missing certificates in TN

CHENNAI: The Selection Committee under the Directorate of Medical Education gave a one-day final extension for MBBS and BDS course applicants to upload their missing certificates on the portal.

In the notification, the Selection Committee said that a final opportunity is given to the candidates to upload their documents from 11th August noon till 12 August 10 am.

This is the final opportunity given for the benefit of the students. New applications or change of category requests will not be entertained.

The Selection Committee published the list of documents to be submitted along with the applications for MBBS and BDS courses on 28 April.

The application window for the courses was opened from 29 June to 23 July. "Considering the requests of candidates who had failed to submit their applications within the stipulated period, an additional two-day opportunity was provided on 26 July and 27 July by the Selection Committee," the statement added.

After thoroughly scrutinising the applications received, a final opportunity was provided from 5 August to 7 August to rectify and submit any documents that may have been omitted from the applications.

"After scrutinising all the submitted documents, the merit list for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses was published on 10 August," it said.