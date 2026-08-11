Motion against FCRA, NEET to be moved in TN Assembly

CHENNAI: Health Minister KG Arunraj and School Education Minister A Rajmohan will move resolutions in the Assembly on Tuesday urging the Union government to do away with NEET at the national level and withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in its present form.

Sources said the resolution to be moved by the health minister is likely to cite repeated irregularities in the conduct of the NEET. The resolution is expected to seek amendments to the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 and other relevant laws, to enable medical admissions in Tamil Nadu based on students’ Class 12 examination marks instead of NEET.

The resolution to be moved by the Rajmohan is expected to highlight how the FCRA Bill will affect the institutions run by the minority communities.

Meanwhile, representatives of minority communities on Monday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene to stop the proposed FCRA (Amendment) Bill, 2026 from being implemented, and adopt a resolution in the ongoing Assembly opposing the bill, particularly its sections 15 and 16.

In a representation submitted to the CM, the representatives said the bill, being introduced by the Union government in Parliament, contained “unconstitutional clauses” and raised concerns over its implications for minority institutions. They also submitted a detailed note on how the bill will affect institutions of minority communities.

The representatives said they had already submitted their objections to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 6, and had urged him to withdraw the bill, especially sections 15 and 16.

Higher allocation

Chennai: Water Resources Minister N Anand on Monday informed the Assembly that the allocation for his department had been increased to Rs 9,264 crore for 2026-27, from Rs 3,855.02 crore in the previous year. Anand said the higher allocation would help the department take up various water-related projects across the state.