Online liquor payments gain traction, but glitches persist at Tasmac outlets in TN

CHENNAI: Online payments for liquor purchases at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets are slowly gaining traction, even as arguments between customers and employees over delays and overcharging continue to be reported at several counters across the state.

Tasmac records average daily liquor sales of around Rs 160 crore across Tamil Nadu. However, online transactions through the corporation’s website, tasmac.tn.gov.in, accounted for only Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9 lakh over a typical Friday-to-Monday period, a negligible share of the total sales. Officials said the numbers were gradually increasing.

The online payment system was introduced as part of efforts to address complaints of overcharging and non-availability of preferred brands. Officials said it was gaining acceptance, particularly in major cities such as Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

However, customers said technical glitches and delays at outlets were undermining the system. M Govindan (42), said the online process of selecting a brand, making the payment and obtaining a QR code was simple. But delays in handing over the liquor often resulted in arguments between customers and staff.

K Kamesh (36), an IT employee, said the system could help curb the practice of vendors collecting Rs 10 or more above the MRP of liquor bottles, besides reducing waiting time.

Kamesh suggested that separate counters be opened for customers who pay online and that the website be prominently displayed outside outlets to improve awareness. “Unless employees actively encourage customers to use the system, it will be difficult for the facility to gain wider acceptance,” he added.

A senior Tasmac official said the corporation was assessing the advantages and shortcomings of the online payment facility based on customer feedback.