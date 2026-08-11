Rise in NEET high scorers, TN medical cut-offs may jump by 30 to 40 marks

CHENNAI: With the number of high scorers in NEET-UG rising sharply this year, the cut-off for MBBS admissions in state government medical colleges is likely to climb by nearly 30 to 40 marks for the general category, career guidance experts said.

Health Minister KG Arunraj on Monday released the rank lists for MBBS and BDS admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. Counselling for general and special categories will begin on August 13. While counselling for the general category will be held online, it will be conducted offline for special categories, including the 7.5% quota for government school students.

Career counsellor Jayaprakash Gandhi said the cut-off for the general category could rise by 29-30 marks from last year as the number of students scoring 600 and above has increased significantly. “Last year, only 111 students scored 600 and above, while this year the number has risen to 728. The competition will therefore be fierce,” he said.

Career guidance expert R Ashwin predicted an even steeper rise of around 49 marks for students under the 7.5% government school quota seeking admission to government medical colleges.

The general category merit list showed that only two students scored 700 and above, with the topper securing 705 marks. Last year, no student crossed the 700-mark barrier in NEET-UG.