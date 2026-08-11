Roads remain pothole-ridden weeks after councillors flag stretches for repair in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Despite councillors submitting lists of roads requiring patchwork more than a month ago, several important roads in Tiruchy city continue to remain damaged, with potholes causing inconvenience to motorists and residents.

The delay in taking up the repair works has left several stretches of major roads as well as roads in various wards in poor condition. The issue is significant given the scale of the road network maintained by the city corporation.

The corporation has 65 wards and maintains around 1,400 km of roads across the city. Despite the extensive road network, several stretches continue to remain riddled with potholes, raising concerns over the delay in carrying out even basic patchwork despite the roads being identified for repairs.

Major roads, including McDonald’s Road, Puthur Road, Thennur High Road, Singarathope, EB Road and WB Road, Thillai Nagar Main Road, Fort Station Road, Dindigul Service Road, Collector Office Road and the road near Thennur Bridge, have damaged stretches. Several roads in various wards including 1, 2, 15-27 and 50-55, are pothole-ridden.

The issue of two-wheeler rider safety was raised by councillors during corporation meetings. Following complaints, the corporation asked councillors to submit lists of roads in their wards that required patchwork.