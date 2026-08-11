TAPS implementation hinges on Centre allowing TN additional borrowing: FM

Responding to criticism from the opposition, Wilson said the state government was not borrowing beyond its limits. He said the DMK government had borrowed Rs 19,337 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, while the present government borrowed Rs 20,881 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27.

However, he pointed out that borrowing as a share of GSDP was lower under the present government – 0.51% against 0.54% during the corresponding period last year. “This shows that we are reducing the borrowing burden and not increasing it,” Wilson said.

Tamil in question

During the debate, DMK member T M Rajendran suggested that Wilson’s Tamil pronunciation was not proper, while his English pronunciation was good, and requested Tamil Development Minister Rajmohan to provide him with proper training.

Responding to this, finance minister said that he had been working in the education sector for the last 25-30 years, where communication was mainly in English. “Christianity has taught me the language of love, silence and mercy, which I’ve learnt from the Bible. Some people won’t understand this no matter how much Tamil they know,” he said.

“We have brought nearly `15,000 crore into the exchequer in 65 days, but they leave all this and pick at my language. This is how I speak; I won’t change it,” Wilson said in response to Rajendran, who said that there should not be Tamil pronunciation errors when the Budget is presented.

Intervening in the debate, DMK’s E V Velu and Speaker J C D Prabhakar pacified the finance minister, saying that the minister should take it lightly since he (Rajendran) had not accused him and had only made his comments.