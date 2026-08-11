TN Assembly passes resolution seeking abolition of NEET, BJP stages walkout

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the Union government to ban NEET and facilitate admission to UG medical courses based on class 12 marks.

The resolution, moved by Health Minister K G Arunraj, said that the state government has consistently emphasised that the NEET is against social justice and equality and also against the rights of the states in so far as medical education is concerned.

NEET gravely undermines the medical education opportunities of Tamil medium students, rural and socio-economically disadvantaged students, the resolution alleged.

After members of DMK, AIADMK, PMK and the Left parties spoke supporting the resolution, it was adopted.

The BJP MLA Bhojarajan opposed the resolution and staged a walkout.

(With inputs from PTI)