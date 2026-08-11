TN Speaker JCD Prabhakar joins anti-abortion rally, draws condemnation

CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar participated in a pro-life rally at Stella Maris College in Chennai on Sunday, where slogans such as ‘Abortion is Murder’ and ‘Respect Life’ were raised, drawing criticism from various sections including the BJP. Some said the Speaker should stay away from taking positions that undermine women’s bodily autonomy, given the constitutional post he holds.

The rally was hosted by the Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore and organised by CHARIS India under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).

Speaking to a news outlet on the sidelines of the rally, Prabhakar said, “Here the Christian community as such have a strong belief that abortions should not take place at any point of time. Every child is a gift of God that should be cherished by every woman and family.” He added that he will bring the issue to the attention of Chief Minister Vijay.

Questioning whether the Speaker was acting as a guardian of the law or as a representative of religion, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said the Supreme Court, through several landmark judgments, has recognised women’s rights to bodily autonomy and personal liberty.

Nagenthran said the Speaker should uphold the Constitution and ensure respect for secularism rather than endorse religious positions. He also referred to earlier criticism against Prabhakar over the alleged use of Bible verses in the Assembly. Nagenthran termed the Speaker’s participation a regressive act that undermined the dignity of his office and Tamil Nadu’s tradition of progressive thought and social justice.