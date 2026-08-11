Wife of expelled TVK leader gets same district joint secretary post

CHENNAI: The wife of former Mambakkam panchayat president N Veerasamy, who was expelled from the TVK following allegations of demanding Rs 1.3 lakh bribe from a contractor, has now been appointed to the same party post held by her husband.

As per an official notification issued by TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on August 6, V Hemavathi has been appointed joint secretary of the Chengalpattu East district unit under the Thiruporur Assembly constituency.

Veerasamy was expelled from the party on July 15 after a video allegedly showing him accepting bribe from a contractor to facilitate the clearance of road work bills worth Rs 9.8 lakh went viral.

Chengalpattu East district secretary C V Dhinakaran announced that Veerasamy was removed from the party’s primary membership and stripped of all party positions. He was subsequently arrested on charges of threatening the contractor and remanded in judicial custody.

He was earlier associated with the DMK before joining the TVK in 2024.